Cadiz seal first La Liga win over Barcelona since 1991

Cadiz have secured their first La Liga win since 1991 over Barcelona with a 2-1 victory at the Estadio Ramon de Carranza.

Ronald Koeman’s side missed the chance to haul themselves back into the title with an insipid performance in Andalucia, as a goal in either half from Alvaro Gimenez and Alvaro Negredo sealed a famous win.

Gimenez put the hosts in front after just eight minutes as he took advantage of Marc Ter Stegen’s attempts to prevent an own goal from Oscar Mingueza.

Barcelona struggled to create any rhythm after that with Pedro Alacala’s unfortunate own goal getting them back in the game on 58 minutes.

But that parity did not last long, as veteran hitman Negredo pounced on some disastrous defending just after the hour mark.

The former Spurs man had only been on the pitch for less than a minute when he reacted quickest to a mix up between Clement Lenglet and Ter Stegen to poke home.

The visitors did look to increase the pressure in the closing stages as Cadiz keeper Jeremias Ledesma denied Lionel Messi and Miralem Pjanic in the final minutes.

