Barcelona captain Lionel Messi closing in on Pele’s all time goal record

Lionel Messi could break Pele’s all time one club goal scoring record in La Blaugrana’s weekend La Liga clash with Cadiz, according to the front page of Saturday’s edition of Mundo Deportivo.

Messi was rested for Barcelona’s midweek Champions League win over Hungarian side Fernecvaros, but he is expected to return to Ronald Koeman’s side for the trip to Andalucia tomorrow.

The 33-year old is currently on 641 Barcelona goals, just two behind Pele’s 643 for Brazilian giants Santos, a record which has stood since his move to MLS side New York Cosmos in 1975.

Pele amassed his total across 18 seasons of football in Brazil, with 40 or more goals scored in all competitions in an incredible eight seasons, before moving on to the United States.

Messi trails the Brazilian icon by just two goals, and looks certain to top it before the end of 2020, with his season by season numbers equally impressive.

The Argentinian has netted 40+ goals in ten seasons since his Barcelona first team debut in 2004, with his 2011-12 total of 73 goals in 60 appearances bettering Pele’s best ever haul of 66 in 46 back in 1957.

Pele remains top of the all time goals list, for club and country, with 757 however, both Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo could still catch him.

Messi has a total of 712 for Barcelona and Argentina, putting him in fourth in the list behind Romario, with Ronaldo in second spot on 750.