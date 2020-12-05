Andres Guardado says Betis teammate Sergio Canales is “an example of life”

Andres Guardado has called his Real Betis‘ teammate Sergio Canales “an example of life” according to Marca.

Guardado was speaking to the press and took the opportunity to pay his respect to his teammate, praising the resilience he has shown through a number of serious injuries.

“I have an example of life, who I love having as a teammate, who is Sergio Canales,” Guardado said. “I played with him at Valencia and now we’ve been reunited at Betis. We have a nice friendship.

“Whoever doesn’t know his resume, he’s had three knee injuries. He’s a solider who’s also undergone an operation on his hamstring tendon.

“He’s gone through them all with a mentality where he stops and does his recovery without complaint. He’s the best professional I have ever seen or have ever known.

“Having him as a teammate motivates me greatly – seeing how he motivates himself and how he works. Him playing for the Spanish national team, his evolution over the years. He’s been a teammate that has left a real mark on me.”

Canales responded with sincere thanks for his teammate. “One of the most important things football is going to leave me,” he wrote on social media. “Thank you for your words, Andres Guardado.”

Canales began his career with Racing Santander, quickly being touted as one of the hottest talents in Spanish football and earning himself a move to Real Madrid.

The Cantabrian was unable to make much of an impression in the Spanish capital, however, and soon moved to Valencia.

Injuries hampered his progress there, before he found his feet at Real Sociedad and really began to mature.

Canales joined Betis in 2018 and has played the best football of his career in Seville.

Able to operate deep in a double pivot as well as across the line of three in a 4-2-3-1, his performances for Los Verdiblancos have earned him a call-up to Luis Enrique’s Spanish national team.

Canales is currently out injured with a knee problem and Betis have suffered significantly in his absence. He’s expected to return in 2021.

Featured image courtesy of El Espanol.