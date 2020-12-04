Sergio Ramos and Florentino Perez prioritising the collective over the individual

Real Madrid had their official team photo yesterday, and the relationship between president Florentino Perez and captain Sergio Ramos looked to be strong, with both laughing together.

They have to meet again to thrash out the terms of the latter’s new deal, but there’s a feeling from within the camp that the deal is more than less done according to Marca.

Their priority is now to put the collective need above the individual’s.

The storm around the negotiations has always been greater outside the club than within it, underlined and aided by the strong relationship between Perez and Ramos.

Both have solved club and squad problems with strong leadership in a delicate time, with the current issue, the lack of performance on the pitch, obviously taking centre stage.

The delay in signing the new deal has given birth to a host of rumours about what one wanted and what the other was willing to give, but both parties are said to agree that their marriage continues for a couple years more.

Both are said to want to resolve the issue before the dawn of the New Year.

