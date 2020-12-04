Ronald Koeman said to be loving Martin Braithwaite’s attitude

Martin Braithwaite has been one of Barcelona’s success stories in recent weeks.

The Dane has started three games in a row and responded by contributing four goals, delighting coach Ronald Koeman with his performance on the field and his attitude off it.

Braithwaite is, according to Mundo Deportivo, a gregarious and kind man who operates with a high standard of professionalism. He has waited for his moment with patience and hard work.

His role isn’t complicated on the pitch and he does exactly what’s asked of him.

Braithwaite sticks to the centre-backs, moves swiftly and efficiently with the ball and presses well, living every minute he plays with attention and intensity.

He has also proven himself to be opportunistic, able to battle well with defenders and get his shot away under pressure.

The Barcelona coaching staff is said to be impressed by his speed of thought and his ability to intelligently anticipate the thought process of defenders.

Off the pitch, the Dane said to be discreet, hard-working and serious, as well as someone who very much believes in his ability.

When Luis Suarez left for Atletico Madrid he immediately asked for the number nine shirt, and is said to be determined to make the most of his opportunity in Catalonia.

He’s performed so well that Koeman is thought to be pushing his move for Memphis Depay to the summer, when the Dutch forward is out of contract.

