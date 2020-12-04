Real Madrid will take “no risks” over Sergio Ramos return, confirms Zidane

Real Madrid will not take any risks with the fitness of their club captain Sergio Ramos ahead of his return to first-team action, Zinedine Zidane has insisted.

Real Madrid news recently has focused on the concern for the club in the position, particularly when Ramos is absent, with it being highlighted how Madrid have lost seven of their last nine matches in Europe without the central defender.

The Spain international has missed the recent La Liga clashes against Villarreal and Alaves and also sat out the Champions League ties against Inter and Shakhtar Donestk, while he will now also sit out this weekend’s crunch league trip to his former side Sevilla.

Zidane told reporters at Friday’s press conference ahead of the game, in quotes carried by Marca: “With Sergio, as with everyone, we are not going to risk anything. I don’t want a player with a discomfort and then hurt himself more. We will see how we will do tomorrow. I prefer to have all the players.”

With Ramos out of contract in the Spanish capital next summer and celebrating his 35th birthday in March, Madrid may now be beginning to plan for life without their talismanic captain.