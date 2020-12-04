Real Madrid open talks over RB Salzburg star Dominik Szoboszlai

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has reportedly reached out to RB Salzburg’s Dominik Szoboszlai over a possible January move to the La Liga champions.

Zidane has been heavily linked with a move for the Hungarian international, after he enjoyed a fantastic run of form with the Austrian club last season, netting 12 goals in 40 appearances in all competitions.

According to reports from German outlet Bild, reported via Diario AS, Zidane has telephoned Szoboszlai to discuss his future, with Real Madrid willing to meet Salzburg’s €20m asking price in the winter transfer window.

Szoboszlai has also attracted the attention of Salzburg’s sister club RB Leipzig, with Julian Nagelsmann hopeful of beating Zidane in the race to sign the 20-year old next month.

If Zidane is successful in his pursuit of Szoboszlai, he may need to offload some of his squad players to finance the move, with Isco and Luka Jovic both potentially moving on from the Spanish capital.