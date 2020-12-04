Real Madrid fans think Zidane should be sacked if club are eliminated from the Champions League

A clear majority of Real Madrid fans believe Zinedine Zidane should be sacked if the club fail to qualify from the group stages of the Champions League.

In polling carried out by Marca, a whopping 65 percent of 80,000 respondents believed that the Frenchman should leave the club if they fail to progress in the group.

Los Blancos enter the final matchday on seven points from their five group games – one point behind Borussia Monchengladbach, whom they host on the final day, and behind Shakhtar Donestk due to their head-to-head record.

Madrid will definitely be eliminated with a loss at home to Gladbach and even a draw will not be enough if the Ukrainian side secure at least a draw against Inter.

Second half goals from Dentinho and Manor Solomon secured a stunning victory for Shakhtar in midweek in their Champions League group.

The result continued a poor run of results for Madrid, who have now lost five times in their last 11 matches across La Liga and in Europe, the same number of victories they have picked up in the same timeframe.

It also put Madrid on the brink of elimination from Europe’s premier club competition and threatens their record of having progressed through all 24 previous group stages in the tournament.

The club have participated in the knockout stages of the Champions League in every campaign since 1996-97.