Real Madrid confirmed squad for Sevilla clash: Without key defenders and strikers

Real Madrid have confirmed that club captain Sergio Ramos and right-back Dani Carvajal are among their absentees for Saturday’s La Liga trip to Sevilla.

Karim Benzema is the only recognised senior striker in the squad as Luka Jovic is still not match fit despite having recovered from Covid-19, while Mariano Diaz also misses out having sat out Friday’s training session while Eden Hazard remains unavailable.

A report in Marca on Thursday outlined how both Carvajal and Ramos are setting their sights on returning for next week’s Champions League clash against Borussia Monchengladbach.

Real Madrid news has focused on their key player absentees of late, with a series of star players being side-lined by various injuries.

It is a crunch tie for Madrid – who have picked up just one point from their last three La Liga matches – and will fall behind Sevilla, who have played one game less, in the league standings should they lose in Andalusia.

