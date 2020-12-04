PSG president Nasser Al Khelaifi refuses to comment on rumours linking the club to Lionel Messi

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al Khelaifi has refused to comment on rumours linking his club with Barcelona forward Lionel Messi.

The rumours come after PSG’s Neymar, speaking after their Champions League victory over Manchester United, said that what he wants most is to play with Messi again and that he thinks it will happen next year.

French journalist Cyril Hanouna, according to Mundo Deportivo, called Al Khelaifi and asked him if Messi is going to join PSG. The president replied by saying that he can’t talk about that.

He then joked that he was in Barcelona, before quickly rectifying his statement be revealing he was actually in London after hearing the commotion he caused.

Neymar has spent the majority of his professional career in Spain with Barcelona, where he formed part of the lethal MSN strike force alongside Messi and Luis Suarez.

He joined the Catalans in 2013 from Santos and won two La Liga titles, three Copa del Reys, one Spanish Super Cup, one Club World Cup and one Champions League at Camp Nou before joining PSG in a record €200m deal in 2017.

Messi, despite evidently slowing down as he begins to enter his mid-30s, registered 31 goals and 27 assists last season, from 44 appearances. The season before he scored 51 goals and contributed 20 assists from 50 games.

