Paris Saint-Germain plan to release out-of-favour Spaniard

Paris Saint-Germain want to release forward Jese Rodriguez as a free agent this month due to his high wage bill, report Marca.

The French champions signed him from Real Madrid in 2016, having netted 18 times in 94 appearances across three seasons in the first-team squad at the club.

Jese spent the second half of the 2018/19 season on loan at Real Betis but they decided not to make the move permanent – reportedly due to the player’s net annual wage bill of €3.5m, as he netted just twice in 18 appearances.

He then netted just once in 16 appearances last campaign whilst on loan at Sporting CP in Portugal and has featured in just 22 minutes this season for the Parisians.

The 27-year-old’s career has badly stalled since joining the Parisian club in 2016 from Madrid, as he barely played before loan spells at Las Palmas and Stoke City.

In total, Jese has played 52 times since the start of the 2017-18 campaign and has scored just four goals.