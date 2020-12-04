Key Barcelona stars return for La Liga clash with Cadiz

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman has recalled a host of his first team stars for their La Liga tie against Cadiz this weekend.

With their Champions League last 16 place already confirmed, the Dutch manager opted to rotate his team for the midweek win over Ferencvaros.

Club captain Lionel Messi and goal keeper Marc Ter Stegen both remained in Catalonia with Frenkie De Jong and Pedri both starting on the bench against the Hungarian side.

However, according to reports form Marca, Koeman will start all four players against Alvaro Cervera’s hosts with Neto, Trincao and Martin Braithwaite all dropping out.

French international Clement Lenglet should also start in Andalucia after he was passed fit to play yesterday.

Fellow defender Ronald Araujo has also returned to the squad as cover for long term injury absentee Gerard Pique.

POSSIBLE BARCELONA STARTING XI V CADIZ

Ter Stegen; Dest, Lenglet, Mingueza, Alba; De Jong, Busquets; Messi, Pedri, Dembele; Griezmann