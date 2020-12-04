England youth international pens long-term Valencia deal

Valencia midfielder Yunus Musah has signed a new long-term contract at the club through to the summer of 2026, it has been confirmed.

It comes just days after the central midfielder celebrated his 18th birthday, allowing him to pen a new longer-term deal at the Mestalla.

The exits of club captain Dani Parejo and Francis Coquelin to Villarreal from Los Che were confirmed this summer and with no replacements signed, Musah has been handed his chance at the Mestalla.

The midfielder has played 10 matches in La Liga to date for Javi Gracia’s side – starting nine – and scored his first senior goal against Getafe in October.

Musah – who has represented England up to Under-18 level –started for the USA against Wales and Panama last month at senior level, but due to the games not being competitive those appearances do not tie him down to the nation.

Musah has represented England in four different age groups since 2016 and has been a star across youth levels.

Born in New York City with Ghanaian descent, Musah spent the early years of his life in Italy before joining Arsenal’s youth academy in 2012 before moving to Los Che a year ago.