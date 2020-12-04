Eduardo Camavinga signs with agent of Real Madrid star

Rennes’ Eduardo Camavinga emerged last season in the elite and has become one of the most highly-sought talents in the game.

Real Madrid news in recent times has centred on how they are reported to be targeting Kylian Mbappe in the summer of 2021 and Erling Haaland in 2022, with the idea of bringing in Camavinga alongside Mbappe this summer.

That potential move may have taken a step closer now that the teenager has signed with his new agent.

According to Diario AS, Camavinga has signed with Jonathan Barnett of Stellar Group, who also manages Gareth Bale, currently contracted to Real Madrid but on loan at Tottenham Hotspur.

Camavinga also held meetings with Pini Zahavi, Jorge Mendes and Mino Raiola before deciding on Barnett.

His father and brother flew to London several days ago to meet with him and were convinced of the plans he laid down for Camavinga’s future.

Now that he’s signed to an agent, the next important step is to figure out a destination.

Camavinga’s contract runs until 2022 and has attracted the interest of more clubs than just Madrid. Juventus, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain are also throwing admiring glances his way.

The starting price for the midfielder last summer was €80m, but a fee of €50m is expected to be enough to prise him away.

Featured image courtesy of PSG Talk.