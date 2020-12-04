Carlos Bilardo still doesn’t know of Diego Maradona’s death

Carlos Bilardo still doesn’t know that Diego Maradona passed away at the age of 60 last week.

Bilardo coached Maradona with the Argentina national team, winning the 1986 World Cup in Mexico together, as well as at Sevilla in the 1992/93 season.

Bilardo’s brother, Jorge, revealed recently that telling him the sad news could affect his health, which is stable after he left a clinic a few weeks ago after getting the neurological disease Hakim-Adams syndrome under control.

Bilardo is, however, said to watch a lot of television, and will at some point find out.

They’ve cut the cable saying that there are problems with the television company, so Bilardo spends his time watching series on Netflix instead.

As they believe he will eventually find out, Jorge has told Cielo Sports that plans are in motion to break the news to him gently.

“[Maradona’s death] is something that will be four, five or twenty days in the media and that complicates things because Bilardo watches television and many games,” he said in comments carried by Marca.

“I spoke with [Oscar] Ruggeri and he is going to meet him with two or three other boys [from the 1986 Argentine team] to see how he is. We’re going to see how he reacts and what happens.

“Diego meant a lot in his life. There was a connection with Coco Villafane, Claudia’s [his wife] father. We built the house for him and furnished it. My wife went with Claudia to buy clothes for the girls, and in fact Claudia went two or three times to see Carlos recently.”

Featured image courtesy of Odisha Bytes.