Atletico Madrid confirmed squad for Valladolid: Three players ruled out through injury

Atletico Madrid are without a trio of key players for this weekend’s La Liga clash against Real Valladolid but do welcome back striker Luis Suarez, who has recovered from Covid-19.

Central defender Jose Maria Gimenez has been ruled out for the remainder of the calendar year due to a muscular injury, as per Marca.

🔴⚪️ OFICIAL | Convocatoria del @Atleti para el partido ante el @RealValladolid 🔙 Luis Suárez vuelve a la convocatoria ❌ Carrasco, Giménez y Diego Costa bajas por lesión#LaLigaSantander pic.twitter.com/ICgP5nHZ8x — El Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) December 4, 2020

More troubling Atletico Madrid news is the injury situation of Diego Costa who has deep vein thrombosis – which means he has a blood clot in his right leg – and is out for an unspecified period of time according to Diario AS.

Winger Yannick Carrasco is also unavailable having thrived in recent games, including the winner against Barcelona in their recent clash at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Atleti are second in the table with 23 points from nine matches – just one point behind league leaders Real Sociedad, who have played two games more.

Valladolid currently sit 17th – one place above the relegation zone – on 10 points in just 11 matches.