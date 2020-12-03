The five failures of Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid

The future of Zinedine Zidane is dominating Real Madrid news this week and Marca have now outlined the five reasons his position is now under so much pressure.

Beyond the club’s poor run of recent form, the Madrid-based media outlet has clarified that there are five primary reasons why the Frenchman has ‘run out of credit’ with the club’s hierarchy.

Firstly, it is said that Zidane’s team selections for Los Blancos are unpredictable and there is now a degree of uncertainty on which is the strongest XI, a situation which has created instability and a lack of continuity.

It is also reported that his trust in Marcelo – who the report outlines is clearly in decline – is a blind spot of the coach and to the detriment of result; the Brazilian has started in all 10 La Liga losses suffered in Zidane’s second spell, while the side are unbeaten in the 30 league games he has not started.

Zidane’s transfer requests have notably caused friction with the board, particularly that of Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, while his preferred signings of Luka Jovic and Eden Hazard have struggled.

It is also said there is anger with Zidane’s refusal to incorporate players such as Marcos Llorente, Sergio Reguilon and Achraf Hakimi – who were all sold and are now thriving elsewhere.

Finally, there is tactics – with the analysis damning him of not having evolved his tactical approached or changed his setup since his first appointment five years ago.

It follows a report in Cadena Cope on Wednesday that a group of first-team squad players at the club were beginning to believe that a coaching change at the club may prove beneficial.

The result continued a poor run of results for Madrid, who have now lost five times in their last 11 matches across La Liga and in Europe, the same number of victories they have picked up in the same timeframe.

Zidane told reporters after the loss in Kiev, as per Marca: “I am not going to resign. We have had difficult moments. It is a bad run in terms of results. It is our reality, but we must continue.”