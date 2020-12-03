Real Madrid without two defensive stars for trip to Sevilla

Real Madrid will be without club captain Sergio Ramos and right-back Dani Carvajal for Saturday’s La Liga trip to Sevilla.

A report in Marca outlines how both Spain internationals are definitely out of the crunch league game at the Andalusian side with both now setting their sights on returning for next week’s Champions League clash against Borussia Monchengladbach.

Both players are currently training alone and whilst they are expected to return to the fold in the near future, this weekend looks set to come too soon for them.

Real Madrid news recently has focused on the concern for the club in the position, particularly when Ramos is absent, with it being highlighted how Madrid have lost seven of their last nine matches in Europe without the central defender.

With Ramos out of contract in the Spanish capital next summer and celebrating his 35th birthday in March, Madrid may now be beginning to plan for life without their talismanic captain.