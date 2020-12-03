Real Madrid fall in UEFA rankings but Barcelona stay second

Real Madrid have fallen behind Italian champions Juventus to fourth in the UEFA club rankings but Barcelona stay second after their strong start in the Champions League.

Only Bayern Munich are above the Catalan giants in the rankings, which are comprised of a points system recorded over the course of five seasons, including the current campaign.

Los Blancos have stumbled due to their results in Europe this season, crashing to two separate defeats against Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donestk and needing a late show to rescue a draw at Borussia Monchengladbach.

Atletico Madrid stay fifth but are now within touching distance of their city rivals while Sevilla – who are in ninth place – complete the quartet of Spanish sides ranking in the top ten.

Villarreal are the next Spanish side but are all the way down in 33rd, while Valencia (35), Athletic Club Bilbao (72), Celta Vigo (73) and Granada (80) other La Liga clubs in the top 80.