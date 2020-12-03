Martin Braithwaite pleased with Barcelona’s progress

Barcelona travelled to Budapest to face Ferencvaros in quite a comfortable position, having won four out of four and sitting pretty at the top of their group.

Ronald Koeman actually left behind Lionel Messi, Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Philippe Coutinho to rest before they face Cadiz this coming weekend, offering an opportunity for some of the Blaugrana’s lesser lights to shine in the Champions League.

His decision was a good one. Barcelona eased to a 3-0 victory over their Hungarian hosts thanks to a scintillating first-half performance where they scored three quick-fire goals through Antoine Griezmann, Martin Braithwaite and Ousmane Dembele.

Braithwaite’s goal came on the 20 minute mark. Dembele did sterling work down the left side before centring for the Danish striker, who had taken up a superb position, to finish.

Braithwaite, speaking with BarcaTV after the game in comments carried by Marca, was pleased with the evening’s work. “I’m very happy for the victory and for the goal,” he said. “My ambition is to continue helping the team.

“I am happy with what we are doing. A new coach has arrived and we are getting to know each other. I see the team progressing very well and we’re doing things well.”

