Luka Jovic tests negative and returns to Real Madrid training

Real Madrid forward Luka Jovic has tested negative for the Coronavirus two weeks after testing positive after playing for Serbia.

Today he trained with his teammates at Valdebebas in preparation for the trip to Sevilla this Saturday according to a report in Marca.

Jovic scored twice for Serbia during the last international break and had been hoping to continue that streak for Los Blancos only for the Coronavirus to strike him down.

Jovic has scored just twice for Madrid since his arrival in the summer of 2019, registering only around a thousand minutes.

The striker will be hoping, however, that he can hit the ground running upon his return and continue the form he showed with his country.

Madrid have a crucial few weeks coming up, with a massive Champions League clash with Borussia Monchengladbach next week and the final run of league games of 2020.

The squad returned to work on Thursday after having Wednesday off following the long trip to Kiev and back.

It’s as of yet unknown whether Sergio Ramos, Dani Carvajal and Alvaro Odriozola will be ready to face Sevilla, but Fede Valverde and Eden Hazard are out.

Featured image courtesy of Football Whispers.