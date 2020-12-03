Italy boss Mancini praises “more vertical, faster” Spain under Luis Enrique

Italy boss Roberto Mancini has praised Luis Enrique’s Spain following the two nations being drawn together in the semi-finals of the UEFA Nations League.

The draw was held this afternoon in Nyon with the tournament being held in Italy from October 6-10, 2021 with Luis Enrique’s La Roja taking on the hosts at the San Siro in Milan, with the other semi-final seeing France taking on Belgium in Turin.

Both sides are among the best in Europe at the moment, with the Azzuri’s unbeaten streak stretching over two years while Spain’s most recent game saw them defeat Germany 6-0 in order to reach the last four.

Mancini told reporters, as per Marca: “They have changed, like us. They have managed to form a very strong team. They are more vertical, faster. But it is always a team with great technical quality. It will be a great game, that’s for sure. I didn’t care about the draw, it wouldn’t have changed too much. They are three very strong teams.”

Spain won the last meeting between the sides 3-0 in September 2017 and have won 12 of their previous 33 meetings, drawing 12 others and losing nine.

Italy ended Spain’s eight-year reign as European Championship holders back in 2016, with both nations now having eyes on the final of only the second ever Nations League, with the first won by Portugal in 2019.

The final of the Nations League is due to be held on Sunday 10 October at the San Siro, while Italy are currently on a 22-game unbeaten run.