In-form Villarreal ease into Europa League knockout stages with win in Turkey

Villarreal cruised into the knockout phase of the Europa League as their win at Sivasspor on Thursday night confirmed they have won Group I.

Samuel Chukwueze netted 15 minutes from time in the encounter at Turkey to seal the three points and ensure the Yellow Submarine have picked up an impressive 13 points from their five group games.

#UEL | 0-1 | ⏱️ 90′ | ¡𝗬 𝗙𝗜𝗡𝗔𝗟! ¡𝗘𝗟 𝗩𝗜𝗟𝗟𝗔𝗥𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗟 𝗔𝗦𝗘𝗚𝗨𝗥𝗔 𝗦𝗨 𝗣𝗔𝗦𝗘 𝗔 𝗗𝗜𝗘𝗖𝗜𝗦𝗘𝗜𝗦𝗔𝗩𝗢𝗦 𝗗𝗘 𝗟𝗔 @EuropaLeague 𝗖𝗢𝗠𝗢 𝗣𝗥𝗜𝗠𝗘𝗥𝗢 𝗗𝗘 𝗚𝗥𝗨𝗣𝗢 𝗔 𝗙𝗔𝗟𝗧𝗔 𝗗𝗘 𝗨𝗡𝗔 𝗝𝗢𝗥𝗡𝗔𝗗𝗔! ¡¡𝗩𝗔𝗔𝗔𝗔𝗔𝗔𝗔𝗠𝗢𝗢𝗢𝗢𝗢𝗢𝗦𝗦𝗦 💛🥳!! pic.twitter.com/rPcLKlKzGu — Villarreal CF (@VillarrealCF) December 3, 2020

The result means that Unai Emery’s side can take their foot off the pedal for next week’s home clash against Azerbaijani outfit Qarabag, in a game in which they are likely to heavily rotate in.

Whilst they only netted once on Thursday night, Villarreal are joint top goalscorers in the competition so far with 14 goals in five outings – just shy of three per game.

Qarabag have now had their elimination for the tournament confirmed with the final qualification spot in the group going into the final day where Sivasspor – who are on six points – travel to Maccabi Tel-Aviv, who are on eight points.

Image via Villarreal