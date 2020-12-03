Granada qualify for Europa League knockout stage despite losing to PSV Eindhoven

Granada qualified for the knockout stage of the Europa League for the first time in their history on Thursday evening despite losing 1-0 to PSV Eindhoven at Los Carmenes.

It was an even game in the possession stakes although PSV were more adept at fashioning significant chances in the final third. The Dutch side’s goal came in the 38th minute through Donyell Malen.

Granada could have won their group if they had secured three points this evening. PSV are now a point behind them going into the final matchday.

Granada face PAOK away next Thursday, and if they can win that game they’ll win the group no matter what PSV do against AC Omonia on the same evening.

Qualification is a magnificent result for a club that have been doing all the right things since their promotion to La Liga. Granada finished seventh last season in their first campaign in the top flight after earning promotion the previous year.

Granada are currently eighth in La Liga and look set to continue their strong domestic form this campaign, making their European success all the more impressive. They host Huesca at the weekend before next week’s trip to Greece.

Featured image courtesy of Granada CF.