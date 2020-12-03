Carles Tusquets: “Economically speaking, last summer I would have sold Messi”

Carles Tusquets, speaking with RAC 1 in comments carried by Marca, has spoken about Barcelona‘s prospects for activity in this coming winter transfer window as well as rumours regarding Neymar and Lionel Messi.

Tusquets, president of the Managing Committee currently in charge of Barcelona, revealed that he believes it would have been a good idea to have sold Messi this past summer and labeled the idea of Neymar rejoining the club a miracle.

He also discussed the possibility of new signings, revealed talks he’s had with Ronald Koeman and Ramon Planes, and criticised the talk raised by several presidential candidates about Barcelona signing Norwegian wonderkid Erling Haaland.

“Economically speaking, last summer I would have sold Messi,” Tusquets said. “It would have been the desirable option for what you bring in and what you save. La Liga has strict salary limits.

“I’ve met with Koeman and Planes several times. If there’s sales in January, there can be signings. I don’t know if these candidates can sign Haaland for free.

“If [Neymar] comes for free, maybe it could be done. But unless the next president performs a miracle or there’s a sale where all the money is directed to this operation…”

Neymar, speaking after Paris Saint-Germain’s 3-1 victory over Manchester United in the Champions League last night, said that what he wants most is to play with Messi again and that he thinks he’ll be able to do so next year.

Featured image courtesy of CNN.