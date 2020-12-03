Barcelona players will not be paid in January amid “worrying” financial situation – interim president

The interim president of Barcelona has confirmed that players at the club will not receive their payment for January amid the club’s “worrying” financial situation.

Carlos Tusquets gave a wide-ranging interview to Catalan radio station RAC1, with quotes carried in full by Marca, outlining the severity of the club’s financial situation, despite striking a deal for a wage cut with first-team squad players last month which the club confirmed would save €122m.

Tusquets has now confirmed that players will not be paid for the month of January, although he did say that the Barcelona news was also “hopeful”.

Talking to reporters on Monday, Tusquets said of the economic situation: “It’s lousy. It’s worrying, but hopeful.

“Players will not receive the monthly payment for January. They have two payments, in January and July and this January they will not receive the payment. It has been postponed in the same way that other types of salary and benefits have been postponed, such as bonuses for winning titles.”

The club accounts show that Barcelona’s debt had more than doubled during the 2019-20 campaign amid extremely worrying financial results.

The club’s financial figures, as outlined by Marca, show that the debt at the club has risen from €217m in June 2019 to €488m in June 2020.

Whilst the club’s first-team squad has been slimmed down this year, with a reported €80m off the wage bill, there is still a worrying financial outlook for the club.