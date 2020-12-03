Atletico Madrid to appeal €350k fine for overcrowding stadium

Atletico Madrid have demanded an investigation into the verdict that they must pay €350k for overcrowding a section of their Wanda Metropolitano stadium.

The Spanish club issued a statement on Thursday to strongly deny the allegation from the Antiviolence Commission that claims the club allowed more supporters than the stadium’s capacity in a certain section of their stadium.

El Atlético de Madrid exige una investigación ante las graves acusaciones de la Comisión Antiviolencia

ℹ https://t.co/cvDQX5jbDO — Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) December 3, 2020

Atleti have published all relevant information from all of their 18 matches held at the stadium over the time period, in which they insist proves that the club broke no rules.

Los Rojiblancos claim that the other two clubs listed in relation to breaking similar rules had their specific matches in which the breaches were made outlined by the Commission, but this was not the case with Atleti.

The club add that they find it curious that the ruling and fine has come nine months since the last match was played in the stadium due to the Covid-19 pandemic.