Atletico Madrid striker Luis Suarez tests negative for Covid-19

Atletico Madrid striker Luis Suarez has tested negative for Covid-19 and is available for selection for his side’ clash against Real Valladolid in La Liga this weekend.

The Uruguayan had previously returned positive tests for two successive full weeks – a longer time than initially anticipated – having tested positive for the virus after returning from international duty with Uruguay last month.

🔴⚪️ ÚLTIMA HORA | @LuisSuarez9 ha dado negativo en la PCR oficial de @LaLiga ➡️ Mañana se incorporará a los entrenamientos en grupo del primer equipo pic.twitter.com/rHNk1ztZHi — El Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) December 3, 2020

Suarez has been in fine form for Diego Simeone’s side in the early stages of the campaign – netting five goals in his opening six appearances for the team in La Liga.

The veteran striker has scored seven goals in his last nine matches for club and country, including in his most recent outing for Atleti – a 4-0 win over Cadiz.

Suarez has missed four matches for his club – La Liga victories over his former club Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, and the duo of Champions League draws against Lokomotiv Moscow and Bayern Munich.