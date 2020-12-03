Arkadiusz Milik linked with Atletico Madrid, Everton and Tottenham Hotspur

Atletico Madrid have been linked with Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik but look set to face competition from Everton and Tottenham Hotspur for his services according to Diario AS.

Diego Costa‘s injury and Luis Suarez testing positive for Coronavirus have proved that Atletico need another top-level striker in their squad if they intend on competing across all fronts.

Even before Costa’s injury the club were looking at options in the January market, and given that his contract ends on June 30th they might look to secure a fee for his services by shifting him in the winter window. If they can pull the deal off, their attention will shift to bringing in Milik.

Milik was on Atletico’s agenda last summer but they lacked the financial muscle to pull the deal off.

Milik was in turn one step away from joining Roma to replace Eden Dzeko, who was going to Juventus until the last moment when he stayed in the Italian capital.

This facilitated Alvaro Morata’s loan move from Atletico to Juventus and ensured that Milik stayed put in Naples.

If Atletico can bring him in this January it will mean that they have three top-level forwards on their books alongside Luis Suarez and Joao Felix, as coach Diego Simeone is said to not rate Ivan Saponjic as to be at the quality required.

Milik’s contract ends at the end of June, so Napoli are said to be open to the possibility of receiving a fee, no matter how low, for his services before he leaves as a free agent. Everton and Tottenham are also interested in the Pole.

Featured image courtesy of The Siren’s Song.