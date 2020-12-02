Watch: Olivier Giroud completes perfect hat-trick with glancing header at Sanchez-Pizjuan

Chelsea travelled to Sevilla on Wednesday evening for a penultimate day showdown between the two top dogs in Champions League Group E.

Both sides have already qualified for the last 16 of the competition and were battling it out for top spot and a more favourable draw while keeping an eye on their domestic commitments.

Both Sevilla and Chelsea have enjoyed good if not great starts to their league seasons and were glad to have the opportunity to rest a few bodies in what’s been a hectic year of football.

That’s not to say there was a lack of quality on show. The game began quickly, with Chelsea holding the upper hand and finding a breakthrough inside the first ten minutes.

Kai Havertz picked the ball up near the centre-circle, turned smartly, and broke forward at pace before feeding Olivier Giroud. Chelsea’s French marksman took the pass well before shifting on to his left foot and finishing coolly.

Giroud was at it again less than ten minutes after the restart. This time it was Mateo Kovacic who finished off another intelligent move to thread a ball through to the Frenchman, who took a touch, steadied himself, and lifted a delicate ball over the Sevilla goalkeeper.

Giroud completed his perfect hat-trick just as the game began to head into the final quarter of an hour. N’Golo Kante broke down the right before squaring for the Frenchman, who had made a run across goal to direct a glancing header goalward.

Featured image courtesy of Chelsea FC.