Watch: Antoine Griezmann opens the scoring for Barcelona in Budapest

Barcelona travelled to Budapest to face Ferencvaros in quite a comfortable position, having won four out of four and sitting pretty at the top of their group.

Ronald Koeman actually left behind Lionel Messi, Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Philippe Coutinho to rest before they face Cadiz this coming weekend, offering an opportunity for some of the Blaugrana’s lesser lights to shine in the Champions League.

Given that Barcelona have already qualified for the last 16 of the competition and were facing a side in Ferencvaros who they’d expect to beat, it seemed a fair gamble.

It paid off early doors. Less than quarter of an hour into the game Barcelona had their lead through Antoine Griezmann.

A slick team move saw Jordi Alba and Ousmane Dembele combine excellently down the left side before Griezmann was on hand to finish the attack with calm and confidence.

What a beautiful team goal finished it off by Griezmann🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/oaXFGVrBYP — Musab Ali➐ (@BlaugranaMusab) December 2, 2020

Featured image courtesy of FC Barcelona.