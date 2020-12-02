Valencia’s Gabriel Paulista announces he wants to play for La Roja

Gabriel Paulista, close to obtaining a Spanish passport, has declared that he wants to play for Spain.

Paulista has passed all the necessary procedures to obtain a Spanish passport and is now only missing an appointment to be swear allegiance to the Spanish constitution.

Once he does, doors will open for both him and his club, Valencia. Paulista, born in Brazil, currently occupies a non-EU place, but should he obtain dual citizenship that will no longer be an issue.

For the player, it gives him the opportunity to represent La Roja, something that he’s been dreaming of for some time.

“I am going to continue working hard for Valencia and I’m sure that I’ll attract the attention of the coach,” Paulista told VCF Media in comments carried by Marca.

Paulista has been waiting a year to process his request for dual nationality. Then, before the pandemic, the European Championships had been scheduled for the summer of 2020, but now he has six months to prove to Luis Enrique that he’s worth being picked for his team.

Paulista is also thinking of the benefits citizenship brings him off the pitch. “I am very happy, very happy and so is my family,” he said. “I want to continue enjoying Spain and Valencia.”

The centre-back is in the process of renewing his contract with Valencia, which ends in June 2022. They’re currently back and forth in the negotiations, but talks are progressing.

“I have no words to thank this club and the entire fanbase for how they’ve treated me from day one,” he said. “I want to continue for many years at Valencia, fighting until the day I can’t run any longer.”

