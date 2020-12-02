Some Real Madrid players think Zidane should be replaced as coach – report

A group of players at Real Madrid believe results and performances would improve if current boss Zinedine Zidane was replaced, report Cadena Cope.

The reports come following on from Tuesday’s shock defeat against Shakhtar Donestk on Tuesday in the Champions League, and claims that several regular players at the club now believe a coaching change may benefit the club.

The same report adds that Zidane is not under any immediate pressure of losing his job in the Spanish capital while their journalist Manolo Lama has reiterated that the “dressing room heavyweights” still support the Frenchman.

It is understood that the club’s dressing room are all grateful for Zidane and he commands loyalty and respect, although doubts from some are now starting to creep in.

Second half goals from Dentinho and Manor Solomon secured a stunning victory for the Ukrainian champions, who put in a resolute defensive display and effectively hit Los Blancos on the counter-attack.

The result continued a poor run of results for Madrid, who have now lost five times in their last 11 matches across La Liga and in Europe, the same number of victories they have picked up in the same timeframe.

It was the second loss against Shakhtar whilst they have fallen to league defeats at home to both Cadiz and Alaves, and away at Valencia, whilst also drawing against both Borussia Monchengladbach and Villarreal with Real Madrid news now focusing on this concerning run.

Zidane told reporters after the match, as per Marca: “I am not going to resign. We have had difficult moments. It is a bad run in terms of results. It is our reality, but we must continue.”