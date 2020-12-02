Sevilla’s incredible European home record ahead of Chelsea visit

Sevilla will play their 100th home fixture in European competition in Wednesday night’s Champions League clash against Chelsea.

The Andalusian club have a remarkable record in European competition, having won the Europa League title six times in the past 14 seasons – lifting the trophy more times than any other club.

Of their first 99 home matches at their Sanchez-Pizjuan stadium, Los Rojiblancos have won a remarkable 71 matches, drawing 18 times and losing just 10 games.

Let’s make that W72 tonight 😉 https://t.co/FedM3Q2O6w — Sevilla FC (@SevillaFC_ENG) December 2, 2020

Sevilla’s first home match in Europe came all the way back in the 1957/58 campaign when they defeated Benfica 3-1 at their home stadium, while they reached the quarter-finals of the competition that year before losing out to Real Madrid.

The pressure is off both clubs going into the matchday five encounter with both the Europa League holders and Frank Lampard’s Chelsea having already sealed their progress through to the Round of 16 of the competition.