Sevilla v Chelsea confirmed line-ups: Both sides heavily rotate with star players rested

Sevilla have made seven changes from the side who won 1-0 at Huesca in La Liga this weekend for Wednesday night’s Champions League clash against Chelsea.

Goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik, right-back Jesus Navas alongside defender Diego Carlos and Karim Rekik are the only players to retain their place in the side with a series of stars such as Lucas Ocampos, Jules Kounde and Luuk de Jong rested.

Once del SFC con sólo cuatro titulares. @RadioMARCA pic.twitter.com/PWE3tilDiJ — Alonso Rivero (@alonsormarca) December 2, 2020

Sergi Gomez, Nemanja Gudelj, Ivan Rakitic, Oscar Rodriguez, Youssef En-Nesyri, Franco Vazquez and Idrissi all come into the starting line-up for Julen Lopetegui’s side.

Visitors Chelsea – who like the Andalusian side, have already sealed their qualification in the group – also make multiple changes from the side held 0-0 by Tottenham in the Premier League this weekend.

Kai Havertz, Olivier Giroud, Emerson Palmeiri, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Christian Pulisic are among the players who come into Frank Lampard’s side for the gam in Seville.