Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane continues to suffer without Sergio Ramos

Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane is continuing to struggle for form without club captain Sergio Ramos alongside him at the heart of the defence.

Real Madrid news recently has focused on the concern for the club in the position, particularly when Ramos is absent, with it being highlighted how Madrid have lost seven of their last nine matches in Europe without the central defender.

Watch: Huge Varane error gifts Shakhtar Donestk lead against Real Madrid

As highlighted by Marca, Varane’s shaky performance alongside Nacho Fernandez in the 2-0 defeat at Shakhtar Donestk on Wednesday night was the latest in a line of below-par outings for the Frenchman without Ramos.

He also erred in the Champions League loss at Manchester City in August when Ramos was suspended, while Los Blancos have also lost against Alaves and drew with Villarreal without the Spaniard.

With Ramos out of contract in the Spanish capital next summer and celebrating his 35th birthday in March, Madrid may now be beginning to plan for life without their talismanic captain.

