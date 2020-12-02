Real Madrid fans believe Zinedine Zidane will leave club this season

The future of Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane is in the spotlight following his side’s shock defeat against Shakhtar Donestk on Tuesday in the Champions League.

A poll in Madrid-based media outlet Marca has now outlined how fans of Los Blancos believe the Frenchman will leave his role at the club before the end of the current campaign.

Over 48,000 fans have responded to the poll to date with 52 percent believing Zidane will leave before the end of the campaign and 48 percent believing he will remain, in a split which is likely to dominate Real Madrid news in the coming weeks.

It follows a report in Cadena Cope on Wednesday that a group of first-team squad players at the club were beginning to believe that a coaching change at the club may prove beneficial.

Second half goals from Dentinho and Manor Solomon secured a stunning victory for the Ukrainian champions, who put in a resolute defensive display and effectively hit Los Blancos on the counter-attack.

The result continued a poor run of results for Madrid, who have now lost five times in their last 11 matches across La Liga and in Europe, the same number of victories they have picked up in the same timeframe.

Zidane told reporters after the loss in Kiev, as per Marca: “I am not going to resign. We have had difficult moments. It is a bad run in terms of results. It is our reality, but we must continue.”