Real Madrid dominate Barcelona in ESPN list of 100 top footballers

Real Madrid dominate La Liga players nominations for ESPN’s list of 100 top footballers in the world with 12 players on the list compared to just five from Barcelona.

The entirety of Madrid’ strongest starting XI and more is on the list with Thibaut Courtois, Dani Carvajal, Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane, Marcelo, Ferland Mendy, Luka Modric, Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Eden Hazard, Vinicius Junior and Karim Benzema all on the list.

Perhaps surprisingly, Fede Valverde and Martin Odegaard – who have both enjoyed excellent years individually, are excluded.

In Barcelona news, Lionel Messi leads the nominations alongside Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, Sergino Dest, Frenkie de Jong and Jordi Alba, with notable exclusions including Ansu Fati and Antoine Griezmann.

Atletico Madrid – Jan Oblak and Kieran Trippier – have two nominations on the list while Sevilla – Jules Kounde, Jesus Navas and Lucas Ocampos – have three players on the list.

Many La Liga watches will be surprised to see stars such as Joao Felix, Mikel Oyarzabal, Diego Carlos and Sergio Canales not make the list.

Zinedine Zidane, Julen Lopetegui and Diego Simeone are the three Spain-based coaches in the top 10 for the year.

Image via ESPN