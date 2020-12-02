Julen Lopetegui keen to move on from heavy Chelsea defeat

Chelsea travelled to Sevilla on Wednesday evening for a penultimate day showdown between the two top dogs in Champions League Group E.

Both sides have already qualified for the last 16 of the competition and were battling it out for top spot and a more favourable draw while keeping an eye on their domestic commitments.

Both Sevilla and Chelsea have enjoyed good if not great starts to their league seasons and were glad to have the opportunity to rest a few bodies in what’s been a hectic year of football.

The move worked out better for the visitors than the hosts, however, with an inspired four-goal performance from Olivier Giroud helping Chelsea to a resounding 4-0 victory in Seville.

“The second goal hurt us a lot,” Sevilla coach Julen Lopetegui said after the match in comments carried by Marca.

“Until then we were in the game, thinking about making some substitutions, only for the goal to come at that moment.”

Lopetegui was conscious of the need to move on and prepare for the visit of Real Madrid this coming weekend, as well as to draw the positives out of the evening.

“We play ever three days and when we lose, just like when we win, we say the same thing,” he said.

“We are qualified for the last 16 and we are among the best in Europe. There are many teams that are never going to achieve that.”

