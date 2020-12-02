Fears that Spain international faces lengthy injury layoff

There are fears that Spain international and Levante midfielder Jose Campana has suffered a hamstrings tear that could side-line him for a significant amount of time.

The central midfielder has established himself as a key player for the Valencia-based side but Cadena Cope now outline the potential extent of the muscular injury in his right leg.

Campana had been called-up to the Spain squad for this month’s matches and made his international debut in the second half of the 0-0 friendly draw against Portugal.

The 27-year-old began his career at Sevilla before joining Palace in a €2m deal back in the summer of 2013.

The midfielder has gone through a number of clubs across Europe since including Nurnberg, Sampdoria, Porto and Alcorcon before joining Levante in the summer of 2016, and is one of the most consistent midfielders in La Liga.

The former Spain Under-21 star appeared in 40 of Levante’s 41 matches last season and is now a key part of their midfield.

