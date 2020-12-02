Diego Maradona’s son calls on Barcelona to retire number 10 shirt

The son of the late Diego Maradona has called for all of his father’s former teams to retire the number 10 shirt, including Barcelona.

The greatest footballer of his generation died last week, aged 60, after suffering a cardiac arrest at a home in Tigre, Argentina.

Barcelona news and Maradona news has focused on how best to honour the former footballer, who many regard as the greatest footballer of all time.

Widely considered as one of the greatest footballers of all time, Maradona netted an incredible 38 goals in 58 appearances for the Catalan giants, whom he joined in 1982, before moving to Napoli in 1984 and winning two Serie A titles in Naples.

Diego Maradona Jr. told Marca, as per ESPN when asked about if his former clubs should retire the number 10 shirt: “In the teams that he played for, I believe so, including Barcelona. Without a doubt.”

Lionel Messi has had the honour of wearing that shirt number for the Blaugrana in recent times, while a series of star players have donned the number for the club over the years including Ronaldinho.

