Club source: Real Madrid aren’t questioning Zinedine Zidane’s position as coach

Real Madrid‘s Board of Directors will meet this afternoon to approve the accounts for last season, the budget for this season and to convene the Assembly of Committees.

The name of Zinedine Zidane will not appear on the agenda according to a a club source close to Diario AS.

“Zidane’s name doesn’t appear on the agenda,” they maintain. “The club does not question nor has it ever questioned [Zidane].

“In Madrid we don’t have to talk about Zidane, a coach who has given us a lot and who is part of the club’s history.”

The Board of Directors, which was convened two weeks ago, “is not going to discuss matters related to the coach because he’s not the one playing.”

The belief in Madrid is said to be that Zidane deserves more respect than he’s currently being shown, or that “some are not giving him”, and the unlucky streak of injuries his squad has suffered, coupled with eleven Coronavirus cases, must be taken into account in the team’s mediocre performance.

Madrid are confident that the team can rally in both La Liga and Europe, see their injured players recover and mount a strong run to close out 2020 with victories over Sevilla and Atletico Madrid.

“In any case, no one here is going to talk about Zidane or any other coaches [as potential replacements],” the source claim. “The support from the club for Zidane is unquestionable.”

Los Blancos are currently fourth in La Liga, seven points off leaders Real Sociedad and a point clear of fifth-placed Sevilla, who could leapfrog them when they play at the Sanchez-Pizjuan this weekend.

Tuesday evening’s 2-0 defeat to Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League leaves them in third place and outside of the qualification zone for the last 16.

Los Blancos’ European aspirations will come down to a massive clash with group leaders Borussia Monchengladbach next week.

