Barcelona confirmed line-up v Ferencvaros: Multiple changes but Lenglet and Braithwaite start

Barcelona have made five changes to the starting XI from Sunday’s win over Osasuna for tonight’s Champions League trip to Ferencvaros.

The Barcelona news sees a host of star players are rested including Lionel Messi and Frenkie de Jong, but Clement Lenglet has been passed fit despite an ankle injury scare while Martin Braithwaite leads the line for the third match in succession.

Sergino Dest, Oscar Mingueza and Jordi Alba all retain their places in the back four, although back-up goalkeeper Neto has come in to replace Marc-Andre Ter Stegen.

Sergio Busquets, Francisco Trincao, Miralem Pjanic and Ousmane Dembele all come into the side with Antoine Griezmann retains his place.

The Blaugrana have already qualified from the group and have rotated heavily ahead of this weekend’s La Liga clash against Cadiz.