Barcelona announce Sergi Roberto has tested positive for Coronavirus

Barcelona have announced in a club statement that Sergi Roberto has tested positive for Coronavirus.

The player, who can play in both defence and midfield, has not travelled to Budapest with the Barcelona squad for their Champions League clash with Ferencvaros due to the injury he sustained against Atletico Madrid last month.

Roberto is said to be in good health and is isolating at home. He tested positive during the round of PCR tests carried out this Tuesday, and the club have informed all the necessary sporting and health authorities.

In addition, all close contacts of Roberto have been traced and asked to carry out the necessary PCR tests themselves.

Roberto suffered a tear in the rectus femoris of his right thigh during Barcelona’s 1-0 defeat to Atletico on November 21st, and had already been expected to miss two months of football.

Born in Catalonia, Roberto has spent his entire senior career with Barcelona and is also a Spain international.

He made his debut for the Blaugrana in November 2010 against the now-defunct Ceuta in the Copa del Rey.

Featured image courtesy of Goal.