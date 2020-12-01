Zinedine Zidane’s future at Real Madrid hanging in the balance after Shakhtar Donetsk defeat

Zinedine Zidane doesn’t intend on resigning as Real Madrid coach but that doesn’t mean his future at the club is safe according to a report in Marca.

Los Blancos lost 2-0 to Shakhtar Donetsk in a crucial Champions League clash on Tuesday evening that means whether or not they’ll have a place in the last 16 of the competition won’t be decided until the final matchday.

It was their fifth defeat in 15 games this season and against a team that conceded ten goals over two games against Borussia Monchengladbach but managed to beat Madrid twice in this group stage.

Confidence in Zidane isn’t what it used to be. Many of his decisions are being questioned as is his security in his position. This week and next week are set to be decisive.

As well as Shakhtar, Madrid take on Sevilla, Monchengladbach and Atletico Madrid. Their prospects for this season, both in La Liga and in Europe, will be clearer after this fortnight.

The club had been confident of a recovery, but the manner of the defeat in Ukraine is said to have had a significant effect. Much will lie in the team’s immediate response, but important decisions could be made soon either way.

Featured image courtesy of The Times.