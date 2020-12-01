Watch: Joao Felix gives Atletico Madrid the lead against Bayern Munich

Atletico Madrid went into Tuesday evening’s Champions League clash with Bayern Munich knowing how big a game it was.

Should Atletico win they were guaranteed a place in the last 16 of the competition given RB Salzburg’s victory over Lokomotiv Moscow earlier in the day.

Bayern, already having won the group, made ten changes from their clash with Salzburg last week, opening the door for Diego Simeone’s team to take advantage and get the job done.

Atletico are flying in La Liga, currently a point off first place with two games in hand, and were keen to ensure that their domestic success translated to their European endeavours.

Los Colchoneros started well in what was a tight opening before finding a breakthrough shortly before the half-hour mark.

Marcos Llorente broke down the right side before cutting the ball back for Portuguese starlet Joao Felix, who finished smartly at the near post to give his team a valuable lead.

GOOAL! João Félix scores against Bayern! pic.twitter.com/86DSne61MF — Benfica Youth 2 (@SLBenficaYouth) December 1, 2020

Featured image courtesy of Twitter.