Video: Shakhtar Donest double lead against Real Madrid to leave Spanish champions on the brink in Champions League

Shakhtar Donestk forward Manor Solomon netted a remarkable individual goal to double his side’s lead against Real Madrid in their Champions League clash.

It was another classic counter-attacking move by the home side, who have held their defensive shape for the entirety of the game and hit Zinedine Zidane’s beleaguered side on the break.

The first goal was a defensive nightmare for Madrid; a mix-up in the defence saw Raphael Varane appear to leave a bouncing ball in his own penalty area, allowing experienced forward Dentinho to drift in between the Frenchman and Lucas Vazquez to pounce and provide the finish.

Goal Shakhtar! Solomon scores with a beautiful strike.

Shakhtar 2:0 Real Madrid #UCL

pic.twitter.com/mTmsISrafr — FTTV WORLD (@FTTV50) December 1, 2020

However, the second goal was a wonderful bit of individual play from Israeli forward Solomon to double the lead and surely condemn Madrid to a loss.

Los Blancos lost to the Ukrainian champions in the opening matchday of the campaign and are now facing the possibility of a hugely damaging defeat away from home.

A defeat would leave Madrid third in the group, behind Shakhtar on their head-to-head record.

