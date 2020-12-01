Spanish Super Cup to be moved from Saudi Arabia

The Spanish Super Cup may be moved from Saudi Arabia as reported by El Partidazo in Cope, Radio Marca and Marca.

The public aren’t allowed into stadiums in Saudi Arabia due to COVID-19, which entails significant economic consequences contrary to the reasoning behind the deal.

The intention of the RFEF is said to be to maintain the current dates chosen, from January 13th to 17th, without leaving Spain.

The draw is yet to be made, but will feature Real Madrid, Barcelona, Athletic Club and Real Sociedad.

Madrid and Barcelona were champions and runners-up in last season’s league campaign while Athletic and La Real were Copa del Rey finalists, a game which hasn’t yet been played.

The RFEF has a three-year contract with Saudi Arabia worth a total of €120m, with this season’s edition supposed to be the second after last year’s.

Madrid won the competition in 2019/20, beating city rivals Atletico Madrid on penalties in the first Super Cup ever played outside of Spain.

