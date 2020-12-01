Real Madrid starting line-up against Shakhtar Donest: Karim Benzema one of four changes

Zinedine Zidane has made four changes to his Real Madrid starting XI from Saturday’s defeat to Alaves for Tuesday’s Champions League tie at Shakhtar Donestk.

Rodrygo Goes, Marco Asensio, Karim Benzema and Martin Odegaard come into the starting line-up for the trip to Ukraine in a new-look attacking setup.

Eden Hazard misses out through injury while Casemiro has been rested as he is one yellow card away from suspension in European competition, while striker Mariano Diaz has been dropped from the XI to make way for Benzema with Marcelo also missing out.

It is a naturally attacking line-up for Zidane, who is hopeful of exacting revenge over Shakhtar after the Ukrainian side secured a stunning 3-2 win in Madrid on the opening matchday with multiple absentees.

Victory for Madrid would seal their place in the Round of 16 but a defeat would leave their chances of qualification hang in the balance ahead of the final day against Borussia Monchengladbach.