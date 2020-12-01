Real Madrid star explains why he wants to be a commentator but not a coach

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has explained why he has no intention of staying in the game in a coaching capacity when he hangs up his boots in his playing career.

The German star has stated he would be open to taking up a commentary role whenever he ends his playing career, but he wants to spend more time with his family and less travelling.

Kroos told Magenta TV, as per Marca: “I could imagine sitting next to a great commentator and commenting on certain things. That is something different than what an expert does who says what was good or bad after the match.

“Why would I not want to coach? I don’t want the stress of traveling, spending half my life in hotels and being away from family, I don’t want that anymore.

“At most, I would coach a small youth team.”

The German international has been a fixture in the Madrid starting line-up across the past six years and has a contract with the club through until the summer of 2023.

The 30-year-old has been a regular in Madrid’s first-team since signing from Bayern Munich in the summer of 2014, and has won three Champions League titles with the club.

Kroos – who has played 287 games for the club – is widely regarded as one of the finest central midfield players of his generation.

The central midfielder has won a multitude of trophies across his time in Madrid, with three Champions League titles and two La Liga crowns, with a total of 13 trophies across his stint in Spain.